NEWS

WWF: Single-use plastics reduction on paper only

WWF: Single-use plastics reduction on paper only
[Shutterstock]

The WWF Hellas environmental organization is lamenting delays in the implementation of European legislation on single-use plastics. 

In a report published on Monday, the Greek branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature noted that regulations to restrict the use of plastic cups and food containers by charging an environmental fee, providing alternative products and other initiatives are, in practice, poorly implemented.

WWF also argues that the fee for plastic cups is being incorporated into the price of the product instead of being paid to the state.

What’s more, products banned since May, such as plastic straws and cutlery, continue to circulate on the market.

For its part, the Hellenic Recycling Organization (EOAN) admits that controls are scarce, but says they will be more coordinated from September.

The regulations officially went into force eight months ago. ​​​​​​​

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New regulation seeks to protect wildlife from poison bait
NEWS

New regulation seeks to protect wildlife from poison bait

Experts sound alarm over shrinking bee numbers
NEWS

Experts sound alarm over shrinking bee numbers

As Europe’s forests burn, why are wildfires getting worse?
NEWS

As Europe’s forests burn, why are wildfires getting worse?

EU greenhouse gas emissions on the rise, but still below pre-pandemic level
NEWS

EU greenhouse gas emissions on the rise, but still below pre-pandemic level

Fungus may kill Tempi forest
NEWS

Fungus may kill Tempi forest

Purple jellyfish give way to fried eggs
NEWS

Purple jellyfish give way to fried eggs