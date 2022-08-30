WWF: Single-use plastics reduction on paper only

The WWF Hellas environmental organization is lamenting delays in the implementation of European legislation on single-use plastics.

In a report published on Monday, the Greek branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature noted that regulations to restrict the use of plastic cups and food containers by charging an environmental fee, providing alternative products and other initiatives are, in practice, poorly implemented.

WWF also argues that the fee for plastic cups is being incorporated into the price of the product instead of being paid to the state.

What’s more, products banned since May, such as plastic straws and cutlery, continue to circulate on the market.

For its part, the Hellenic Recycling Organization (EOAN) admits that controls are scarce, but says they will be more coordinated from September.

The regulations officially went into force eight months ago. ​​​​​​​