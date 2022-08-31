NEWS

Greece expresses grief over Gorbachev’s death

[AP]

Greece has expressed grief over the death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

“We express our sorrow for the loss of a great European,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

“[Gorbachev] was instrumental in ending the Cold War, in promoting nuclear disarmament and the democratization of his country,” it said.

“Sincere condolences to his family and the people,” it said. 

Gorbachev died Tuesday after a long illness, according to a statement issued by the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. He was 91.

Obituary Diplomacy

