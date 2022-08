An undersea quake rattled the Greek island of Samos on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 for the quake which was centered 14 km south-southwest of the town of Pythagoreio. The depth was 10 km. It occurred at 12.56 p.m.

Two people died and 19 were injured after the island was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in October 2020.