Samos hit with 5.2 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was recorded Wednesday in a sea area off the Aegean island of Samos, according to an announcement published by the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicenter was reported 17 kilometers southwest of the town of Pythagoreio, the institute said. The depth was 12.8 kilometers. It occurred at 1.10 p.m.

There was no immediate report on damage or casualties.

Another milder quake occurred at 12.56 p.m. in the same area.

It measured 4.7 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

