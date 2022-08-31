Greece lodges complaint over NATO message on Turkey’s Victory Day

Greece has lodged a complaint with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), which is headquartered in Izmir, tweeted a message commemorating Turkey’s victory over Greece in the Greco-Turkish War in 1922.

Greece’s permanent representative to the security alliance has filed a complaint condemning the “unacceptable” move, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The Greek army will lodge a similar complaint with the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), the ministry said.

“Today is the 100th anniversary of Turkish Independence. We join our Turkish allies across NATO and beyond in celebration of their Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day,” the LANDCOM tweet said.