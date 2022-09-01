PM says support will continue, within budget constraints

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed Thursday that his conservative government will continue to help companies and households deal with soaring energy bills this winter within the limits set by the budget.

The administration has already pledged 1.9 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in subsidies for power bills in September.

Mitsotakis was speaking during a visit to a dairy factory in Serres in northern Greece. The dairy industry has been severely hit by the ongoing energy crisis.

The prime minister emphasized government efforts to protect the quality and price of feta, the country’s trademark white cheese, most commonly a mixture of sheep and goat’s milk.

Greece produces about 120,000 tons of feta annually.