Four people arrested over migrant trafficking charges

Police in Alexandroupoli arrested four individuals who are accused of trafficking illegal migrants across the Greek border on two occasions. They are expected to be led before the Alexandroupoli Court of First Instance prosecutor in the coming days.

The individuals were arrested on Wednesday as officers on the Egnatia Odos motorway identified a car with two passengers as the forward car of a larger convoy. Specifically, the first car was there to identify any police checkpoints while a second car further behind had eight illegal migrants on board.

The driver of the car on which the migrants were aboard refused to comply with police orders to stop and began driving dangerously. After the car was immobilized, the driver even attempted to flee the scene on foot.