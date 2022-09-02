Police investigate Athens city center shooting

Police in Athens have launched an investigation after two men were injured in a shooting near Omonia in the city center.

Shortly before 3 p.m., one man was found injured at the junction of Marni and Acharnon streets after shots were fired.

Officers recovered three bullet casings from the scene.

A short time later, another person with gunshot injuries was found near the IKA building on Alexandras Avenue.

Police later said the two men are non-nationals, aged 22 and 27. Both men have been hospitalized.