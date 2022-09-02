NEWS

Police investigate Athens city center shooting

Police investigate Athens city center shooting

Police in Athens have launched an investigation after two men were injured in a shooting near Omonia in the city center.

Shortly before 3 p.m., one man was found injured at the junction of Marni and Acharnon streets after shots were fired.

Officers recovered three bullet casings from the scene.

A short time later, another person with gunshot injuries was found near the IKA building on Alexandras Avenue.

Police later said the two men are non-nationals, aged 22 and 27. Both men have been hospitalized. 

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police say migrants on Evros islet are ‘outside Greek territory’
NEWS

Police say migrants on Evros islet are ‘outside Greek territory’

Violent officer arrested in Lamia
NEWS

Violent officer arrested in Lamia

Driver forcibly enters the parking lot of Athens courthouse
NEWS

Driver forcibly enters the parking lot of Athens courthouse

Kavala police officer accused of shooting at migrants
NEWS

Kavala police officer accused of shooting at migrants

Police help battle Penteli blaze, safeguard properties
NEWS

Police help battle Penteli blaze, safeguard properties

Restaurants, bars penalized over labor, tax violations
NEWS

Restaurants, bars penalized over labor, tax violations