An earthquake with magnitude 5.2 rocked eastern Crete on Saturday morning but no injuries to people or damage to structures has been reported.

The quake, which struck at 7:13 a.m., had its epicenter in the sea 30 kilometers south-southeast of the town of Zakros, in Lasithi prefecture.

The focal depth of the tremor was 4.7 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt in many areas of eastern Crete, but also in the island’s capital of Iraklio.