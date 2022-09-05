NEWS

More animals are abandoned

More animals are abandoned
[InTime News]

The recent shocking case of a man, a deputy mayor no less, that dragged a donkey tied to his truck, with the animal finally having to be euthanized, has drawn attention to the continuing abuse and abandonment of domestic animals.

According to animal welfare groups, the abandonment of animals increased significantly this summer. And it is not just the usual dogs: unexpectedly, many rabbits have been spotted grazing in Athens parks or scurrying across busy avenues.

Many of the canines found abandoned on the streets – and dogs are the majority of the some 1 million animals abandoned across the country – are found without identifying microchips. 

Animal Protection

