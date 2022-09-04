NEWS

Athens bracing for months of tension with Ankara

Athens bracing for months of tension with Ankara

Government officials are prepared for a period of high tensions with Turkey that could last at least until the latter’s parliamentary and presidential elections, set for June 2023.

It is not just that Turkey’s rhetoric has escalated, often threatening Greece with “a new 1922” – the year that Turkish forces defeated a Greek invasion of Asia Minor. The Greek government has deliberately chosen not to respond to such rhetorical flourishes, considering them outlandish and geared toward a domestic audience.

An area of concern is daily Turkish violations of Greek airspace, increasingly performed with drones. At least Greece has seen no signs of Turkish forces being placed on heightened alert.

There is little communication between the two governments, apart from occasional talks between the two defense ministers, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Hulusi Akar.

Turkey Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions
NEWS

Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions

US refutes Ankara’s weapons analogies
NEWS

US refutes Ankara’s weapons analogies

Akar calls for ‘objective’ NATO stance toward Greece
NEWS

Akar calls for ‘objective’ NATO stance toward Greece

Greece-Egypt relations deep and strategic
NEWS

Greece-Egypt relations deep and strategic

Greece denies reports that its S-300s locked on Turkish F-16s
NEWS

Greece denies reports that its S-300s locked on Turkish F-16s

Turkish jets on track to smash airspace violation record
NEWS

Turkish jets on track to smash airspace violation record