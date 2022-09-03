NEWS

British airline passenger faces charges after flight was diverted

British airline passenger faces charges after flight was diverted

A British man has been charged in Thessaloniki with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted, police said.

One of the charges, a felony, is endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety. The charges were pressed after the 22-year-old man faced a prosecutor Saturday.

The easyJet flight to Paphos, Cyprus, was diverted to Thessaloniki late Friday after the passenger had apparently exhibited unruly behavior and fought with fellow passengers and the crew. The charge sheet says several empty bottles of alcoholic drinks were found on his seat.

The man is being held pending a Monday appearance before an examining magistrate, where he will answer the charges or be given a few days to do so, with the detention extended until then.

[AP]

Travel Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete
NEWS

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete

Postal courier robbed of 20,000 euros at gunpoint
NEWS

Postal courier robbed of 20,000 euros at gunpoint

Man detained for physically assaulting a woman in Lamia
NEWS

Man detained for physically assaulting a woman in Lamia

Tourist convicted after attacking disabled driver in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Tourist convicted after attacking disabled driver in Thessaloniki

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked
NEWS

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked

Ioannina man arrested over animal abuse charges
NEWS

Ioannina man arrested over animal abuse charges