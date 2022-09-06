Turkish president issues fresh threat against Greece

“Greece needs to think about what kind of relationship it wants with Turkey. As I always say, we might come one night,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in the latest threat from Ankara against Greece.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a three-day tour of the Balkans, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia,

Erdogan also reiterated claims – which Greece has denied – that Greek surface-to-air missiles locked on to Turkish F-16 fighter jets carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace last month.

“On the issue of radar-lock, our sensitivity persists with determination. Greece is aware of this and has chosen to clean up its act,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry took issue with recent statements from the European Commission and the bloc’s rotating presidency expressing concern about the escalation in aggressive rhetoric from Ankara.