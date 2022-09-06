NEWS

Turkish president issues fresh threat against Greece

Turkish president issues fresh threat against Greece
[AP]

“Greece needs to think about what kind of relationship it wants with Turkey. As I always say, we might come one night,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in the latest threat from Ankara against Greece.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a three-day tour of the Balkans, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia,

Erdogan also reiterated claims – which Greece has denied – that Greek surface-to-air missiles locked on to Turkish F-16 fighter jets carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace last month.

“On the issue of radar-lock, our sensitivity persists with determination. Greece is aware of this and has chosen to clean up its act,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry took issue with recent statements from the European Commission and the bloc’s rotating presidency expressing concern about the escalation in aggressive rhetoric from Ankara.

Turkey Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece dismisses Soylu claims as ‘sad and provocative lies’
NEWS

Greece dismisses Soylu claims as ‘sad and provocative lies’

Athens bracing for months of tension with Ankara
NEWS

Athens bracing for months of tension with Ankara

Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions
NEWS

Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions

US refutes Ankara’s weapons analogies
NEWS

US refutes Ankara’s weapons analogies

Akar calls for ‘objective’ NATO stance toward Greece
NEWS

Akar calls for ‘objective’ NATO stance toward Greece

Greece-Egypt relations deep and strategic
NEWS

Greece-Egypt relations deep and strategic