NEWS

Gale-force winds keep ferryboats tied at ports

Gale-force winds keep ferryboats tied at ports
[InTime News]

Powerful winds blowing in the Aegean Sea and other parts of the country caused delays and cancellations at the Greek capital’s ports on Tuesday, leaving many islands cut off from the mainland.

At the country’s biggest port, Piraeus, a ban prevented ferries from sailing to the islands in the morning, with the first service being carried out by the Aqua Jewel at 10 a.m., sailing to Kissamos in Crete via Kythira.

Only the islands in the Saronic Gulf have enjoyed uninterrupted service.

A ban was also imposed on ferries at the smaller ports of Rafina and Lavrio, stopping all sailings to the islands of the Cyclades.

Two cruise ships, meanwhile, had to dock at Souda Bay in Crete after strong winds made continuing to sail risky. The are the MSC Sinfonia and the Rhapsody of the Seas, with 2,023 and 1,904 passengers, respectively.

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said that winds on Tuesday were reaching speeds of 8 Beaufort at sea and are expected to persist all day.

Travel Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds
NEWS

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds

High winds wreaking havoc with island ferry connections
NEWS

High winds wreaking havoc with island ferry connections

British airline passenger faces charges after flight was diverted
NEWS

British airline passenger faces charges after flight was diverted

Greek passports to be valid for 10 years from now on
NEWS

Greek passports to be valid for 10 years from now on

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program
NEWS

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete
NEWS

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete