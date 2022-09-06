Gale-force winds keep ferryboats tied at ports

Powerful winds blowing in the Aegean Sea and other parts of the country caused delays and cancellations at the Greek capital’s ports on Tuesday, leaving many islands cut off from the mainland.

At the country’s biggest port, Piraeus, a ban prevented ferries from sailing to the islands in the morning, with the first service being carried out by the Aqua Jewel at 10 a.m., sailing to Kissamos in Crete via Kythira.

Only the islands in the Saronic Gulf have enjoyed uninterrupted service.

A ban was also imposed on ferries at the smaller ports of Rafina and Lavrio, stopping all sailings to the islands of the Cyclades.

Two cruise ships, meanwhile, had to dock at Souda Bay in Crete after strong winds made continuing to sail risky. The are the MSC Sinfonia and the Rhapsody of the Seas, with 2,023 and 1,904 passengers, respectively.

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said that winds on Tuesday were reaching speeds of 8 Beaufort at sea and are expected to persist all day.