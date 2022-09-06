Greece is committed to green transition says deputy FM Fragogiannis

Greece is thoroughly committed to green transition, said Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Kostas Fragogiannis during the Greece-Slovakia Green Growth Business Forum that was held in Athens on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Greece “has actually demonstrated its clear political commitment to green transition, and the transformation of the country into a hub for the transfer of clean energy, electricity and hydrogen,” empasized the Greek minister.

Greece, he added, is looking for valuable allies and partners in the development of relevant infrastructures and innovative technologies.

Fragogiannis underlined the forum’s key relevance, seeing as its main thematic segments concern renewable energy sources, the Just Transition Mechanism (JTM), water and waste management, electrical engineering and telecommunications technologies.

The forum was coorganized by the Slovakian Embassy in Athens, the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EVEA), Enterprise Greece and the Slovak Investment & Trade Development Agency (SARIO).

A Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) was also signed between Enterprise Greece and SARIO to strenghten the two countries’ economic and trade relations.

Fragogiannis also met with his Slovakian counterpart Ingrid Brockova and the Slovakian Agricultural Development Minister Martin Kovac.

President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova also visited Athens on Tuesday, where she met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. [AMNA]