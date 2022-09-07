House tapping probe begins, with thorns in its side

The Greek Parliament committee set up to examine the politically charged wiretapping issue starts proceedings on Wednesday with not a few problems to contend with.

The first “thorn” is the election of a chairman. Ruling New Democracy insists on adhering to the existing rules stipulating they be elected by secret ballot – on a majority basis. The opposition, however, argues it should be “representative.”

Another bone of contention is how the list of witnesses that will be summoned will be drawn up. Disagreement also exists on to the scope of the investigation, whether it be restricted to the cases of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis, whose phones were surveilled, the national intelligence agency (EYP) and the illegal Predator software. However, there are calls for an inquiry into SYRIZA’s time in office as well.

Moreover, the government is seeking a short duration, while the opposition wants a long-drawn-out procedure.