NEWS

House tapping probe begins, with thorns in its side

House tapping probe begins, with thorns in its side
[Shutterstock]

The Greek Parliament committee set up to examine the politically charged wiretapping issue starts proceedings on Wednesday with not a few problems to contend with. 

The first “thorn” is the election of a chairman. Ruling New Democracy insists on adhering to the existing rules stipulating they be elected by secret ballot – on a majority basis. The opposition, however, argues it should be “representative.”

Another bone of contention is how the list of witnesses that will be summoned will be drawn up. Disagreement also exists on to the scope of the investigation, whether it be restricted to the cases of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis, whose phones were surveilled, the national intelligence agency (EYP) and the illegal Predator software. However, there are calls for an inquiry into SYRIZA’s time in office as well.

Moreover, the government is seeking a short duration, while the opposition wants a long-drawn-out procedure.

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wiretapping summonses sent out
NEWS

Wiretapping summonses sent out

PM to lay out the stakes in Thessaloniki
TIF

PM to lay out the stakes in Thessaloniki

MPs vote to establish committee of inquiry into wiretapping
NEWS

MPs vote to establish committee of inquiry into wiretapping

Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services
NEWS

Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services

ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe
NEWS

ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe

Androulakis accuses Mitsotakis of evading wiretapping explanations
NEWS

Androulakis accuses Mitsotakis of evading wiretapping explanations