Injured climber rescued on Mt Olympus

A climber was injured when he fell while climbing down Mount Olympus, Greece’s highest mountain.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday about 2,100 meters high. The 72-year-old man from Croatia was headed for a refuge during his descent when he slipped and fell down a ravine. He injured his leg and head.

His climbing companions were able to take him to a safe area while they waited for help to arrive.

The climber was recovered by rescue crews at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and transferred to a hospital in Katerini.