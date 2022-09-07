Gov’t announces energy-saving measures for public sector

The Greek government on Wednesday outlined a series of measures aimed at slashing energy consumption in the public sector by 10 percent in the short-term and by 30 percent by 2030.

The measures – presented by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Interior Minister Makis Voridis and Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis – hinge on incentives to departments showing a reduction in their energy bills by increasing their funding from the state budget.

They include assigning an energy inspector to ensure that all lights and appliances like air-conditioning units are not left on at the end of the workday.

Department directors are also encouraged to keep up with the maintenance of their offices’ cooling and heating systems, to rely more on natural ventilation and to install curtains and blinds where needed to provide more shade.

Municipal authorities, meanwhile, are asked to improve the regulation of public lighting and reduce the use of decorative lights.