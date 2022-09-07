NEWS

Sailboats on fire in Corfu marina

Four sailboats are on fire in the Gouvia Marina on Corfu on Wednesday. According to early reports from the scene, the fire began at approximately 4 p.m. on a docked 20-meter sailing boat before quickly spreading to nearby vessels.

The Hellenic Fire Service rapidly responded and deployed 19 firefighters and five vehicles on scene to tackle the blaze, with more help expected from the port of Igoumenitsa.

The firefighters are attempting to move other sailboats away to limit the fire’s expansion.

It should be noted that the Gouvia Marina is one of the largest in Greece, with a total capacity of approximately 960 vessels.

