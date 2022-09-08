Amusement park inspected after injuries

An inspection of the Allou! Fun Park in Athens, where four young people were injured while on a ride, was conducted on Wednesday by the certification body TUV Hellas, without, reportedly, finding any malfunction.

The park’s legal representative was arrested, but was later released by the Piraeus prosecutor. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office ordered a preliminary inquiry into the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening.

Allou! Fun Park insisted that the ride in question is perfectly safe. In a later statement, the amusement park claimed the ride in question has a valid safety certificate and also called for an independent expert to investigate its safety.