Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food

A horse in Corfu has died after it was left by its owner in the blazing sun without any water or food, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday.

The horse was found by local residents who were concerned with its emaciated state. Animal rights activists and other residents freed the animal and tried to shield it from the sun but it eventually died.

Witnesses said that a veterinarian had been called the previous days to check on the horse because it was sick and that a local man allegedly admitted to being its owner.