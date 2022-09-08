Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide

Authorities on the Ionian island of Zakynthos have closed off Navagio beach, a popular tourist destination famous for its signature shipwreck, after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake earlier on Thursday caused large rocks from the surrounding cliffs to fall into the bay.

No injuries were reported and no boats were damaged.

The Zakynthos coast guard has forbidden visitors from reaching the beach by boat and blocked access by road, for fear of more landslides.

The head of the Anti-Seismic Planning and Protection Organisation, and Geology Professor Efthymios Lekkas, told semi-official AMNA news agency on Thursday that the landslide is indicative of the dangers that exist at Navagio beach.

He also called on the local authorities to ensure that protective measures, such as the three protection zones, are strictly followed and advise tourists to be cautious when visiting the beach.