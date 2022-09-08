United Group’s 2 billion euro investment proves the confidence in Greece’s prospects says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday said that the announcement of United Group’s new investment in Greece is proof that both domestic and foreign investors trust in Greece’s prospects, at a meeting with representatives of United Group at the Maximos Mansion.

United Group’s representatives outlined the group’s plan for 2-billion-euros worth of investments in Greece up to 2027 in order to upgrade the telecoms infrastructure.

“I believe that the excellent job carried out by the Digital Governance Ministry, as well as the available resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund support such investments,” the Greek premier said, underlining that 2022 will be a record-breaking year in terms of attracting foreign investments to Greece.

According to a government announcement, United Group’s investment plan foresees the installation of a 10 Gigabit optical-fibre network that will cover 4.5 million people and enterprises.

Mitsotakis said the digital transformation of the Greek economy and society is a wager which Greece not only intends to win but also use to provide Greece the opportunity to make a real leap.

“Today we are making a very important investment of 2.0 billion euros in the development of optical fibres which, we believe, will significantly promote the country’s prospects and even more, the economic prosperity and social prosperity of our country”, said the head of BC Partners in Europe Nikos Stathopoulos.

“From the first day we came to Greece, we made clear that our investment is not only for now. What we are seeking is a long term relationship. We are in the pleasant position to announce that we will invest an additional 2 billion euros in the next five years. A large part of the investment will be channeled to the construction of super modern optical fibre infrastructure for Nova”, said the managing director of United Group Victoriya Boklag.

“The specific investment is a vote of confidence in Greece and a vote of confidence in its technological potential”, said Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis. [AMNA]