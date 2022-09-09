NEWS

Masks optional for pupils as school starts again

Schools open on Monday with less strict rules in place according to the new protocols outlined in the Government Gazette. 

The use of protective masks (simple surgical or fabric masks with appropriate specifications) is optional for pupils in all classes, teachers and other staff, as well as for visitors to schools. 

However, teachers who remain unvaccinated and uninfected by the Covid-19 coronavirus are required to have laboratory diagnostic testing (rapid tests or PCR tests) at private diagnostic centers, private clinics, pharmacies or a private physician at their own expense. 

The compulsory laboratory tests are required once per week, before Tuesday up to 48 hours before school attendance. 

If the diagnostic test is negative, then a certificate will be issued which the teacher must present to the school to attend classes. If the result of the laboratory diagnostic test is positive, then the relevant protocols of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) will be followed. 

If pupils have symptoms outside school, they must remain at home. If students have symptoms at school, the family must be contacted and the child picked up. Until the pupil is collected they must be isolated in a pre-designated well-ventilated area, with supervision, away from other children.

Coronavirus Education

