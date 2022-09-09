Minister: 15 EU states now support Greek proposal to cap wholesale gas prices

Fifteen EU members now support Greece’s proposal to cap wholesale prices in the gas market, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.

Skrekas told an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels that Greece was opposed to limiting the cap to Russian natural gas, as it would have the opposite effect on energy prices.

Greece has already achieved reduced its natural gas consumption by 15% thanks to the large increase of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix, which this year will add over 1,700 MW, he said.

He added that electricity production from lignite has doubled from 10 to 20%.

He said the government would introduce incentives to reduce electricity consumption by granting higher subsidies to households that achieve a 10% reduction. Similar incentives are being considered for businesses as well, he added.