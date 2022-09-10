Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat

A 15-year-old girl from Rethymno, Crete, was fined 5,000 euros for violently kicking a cat in an incident recorded on video and posted online last Wednesday.

The incident took place in a school yard in the district of Tsesme, where the teen was meeting with friends, according to state-run broadcaster ERT. The video shows two girls, one of which approaches a cat, pretending to want to pet it and then kicks it hard. The video was shot by a cousin, the report said.

On Thursday, local animal welfare group “Noiazomai” received a message from a citizen informing it of the abuse that included the video. The group in turn informed police and sent the video to the Electronic Crime Directorate. Τhe clip also circulated on social media.

On Friday afternoon, the teen appeared at the local police station with her father to testify and a juveniles’ prosecutor has taken over the case. Police said there might be more videos of animal abuse.

“Noiazomai” said the teen has repeatedly shown abusive behavior towards animals.