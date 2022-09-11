Mitsotakis states that there will be no change to electoral law

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphatically stated that there will be no change to the electoral law ahead of the next, likely double, election during a press conference at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday.

“I prefer expending energy to persuading citizens to vote for me, rather than lowering the percentage required for a majority,” said Mitsotakis, stressing that he does not ‘flip-flop’.

“The rules of the games are set and you cannot change them before an election,” he emphasized.