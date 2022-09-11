NEWS

Mitsotakis states that there will be no change to electoral law

Mitsotakis states that there will be no change to electoral law
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphatically stated that there will be no change to the electoral law ahead of the next, likely double, election during a press conference at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday.

“I prefer expending energy to persuading citizens to vote for me, rather than lowering the percentage required for a majority,” said Mitsotakis, stressing that he does not ‘flip-flop’.

“The rules of the games are set and you cannot change them before an election,” he emphasized.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking
NEWS

Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking

FM marks anniversary of 9/11
NEWS

FM marks anniversary of 9/11

PM Mitsotakis announces a 5.5 bln euros package of 21 support measures at 86th TIF
NEWS

PM Mitsotakis announces a 5.5 bln euros package of 21 support measures at 86th TIF

Mitsotakis uses TIF speech to kick off pre-election period
NEWS

Mitsotakis uses TIF speech to kick off pre-election period

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat
NEWS

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat

Turkey pushing migrants into Greece, says minister
NEWS

Turkey pushing migrants into Greece, says minister