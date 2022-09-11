PM open to meeting with Turkish President

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that he remains open to a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a press conference as part of the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday. He stated that he would not force a meeting upon Erdogan but is always open to meeting, pointing to Prague as a potential location.

Mitsotakis pointed out that he believes that there has been a gradual shift in attitudes towards Turkey on both sides of the Atlantic due to the neo-expansionist rhetoric adopted by Ankara. Mitsotakis stated that he would like to establish friendly relations between Greece and Turkey, one that can look beyond the past and towards the future.

When asked to comment on the possibility of hostilities in the Aegean, Mitsotakis stated that he cannot even imagine a military confrontation but stressed that if this route was chosen by Turkey than it would receive a decisive answer by the Greek Armed Forces.