PM stresses adequate energy supplies ahead of winter

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis once again stressed that his government has done everything to ensure adequate energy supplies ahead of winter during the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday.

“I want to absolutely assure citizens that we have done everything necessary for the difficult oncoming winter as regards the supply of natural gas, and LNG,” said Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis stated that Greece is in a good position to support its citizens because the economy is performing well and is based on strong foundations with an outward looking model and domestic investments.

The prime minister also stressed that the return to energy production using lignite is a temporary measure that will only be in effect for one or two years, while natural gas prices remain high.

Mitsotakis also disputed claims that Greece has the highest energy prices in the EU, comparing the average energy costs of Athens to Madrid.