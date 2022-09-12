Komotini woman set on fire by husband dies

A 55-year-old woman who was being treated in hospital for severe burns after her husband set her ablaze has died in hospital, state-run broadcaster ERT said Monday.

The attack took place at the northern city of Komotini on September 8, when her 62-year-old husband poured petrol on her and set her on fire during an argument. ERT said the victim was in a wheelchair, having lost a leg to diabetes. He later changed his mind and called the police. He was promptly arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter which will now be changed to murder with intent.

The victim suffered burns at over 70% of her body and face and was intubated. As her condition worsened, she was transferred to a special burn unit at Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki where she died.

The suspect was known to the police for a separate incident which took place last August, when the couple’s 15-year-old disabled son was found wandering in the streets of Komotini. Officers arrested and charged the 62-year-old father with child neglect.