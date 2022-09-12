Hellenic Air Force receives its first Viper F-16 fighters

The Hellenic Air Force received the first two modernized Viper configuration F-16 fighter jets, out of an ordered 83, at the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) grounds in Tanagra.

The first two Vipers will be used as training vehicles for the pilots of the Hellenic Air Force, while the EAV is ramping up production to deliver at least six more aircraft by the end of the year.

Ceremony attendees included Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, and representatives from EAV.