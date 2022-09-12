NEWS

Some 10% of school buses checked cited for violations

Some 10% of school buses checked cited for violations
[ELAS]

As the new academic year was ushered in by Greek public schools on Monday with the customary blessing ceremony, police hit the streets looking for violations on school buses and raising safety awareness among pupils and parents. 

According to a Hellenic Police (ELAS) press release, officers checked a total of 1,711 buses nationwide and reported 179 offenses, the vast majority of which (123) were for faulty tachographs, an instrument that measures the distance a vehicle has traveled and at what speed, among other data. 

Five drivers were also cited for speeding, seven for not employing safety belts and four for not having seat belts at all. 

In the meantime, police officers were dispatched to schools all over the country to hand out flyers as part of a new road safety campaign.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Booking platform for updated Covid-19 vaccines opens
NEWS

Booking platform for updated Covid-19 vaccines opens

President Sakellaropoulou addresses symposium on UNCLOS held on Rhodes
NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou addresses symposium on UNCLOS held on Rhodes

Sailing boat on fire near Kefalonia
NEWS

Sailing boat on fire near Kefalonia

40 people arrested in Irakleio airport over alleged counterfeit documents
NEWS

40 people arrested in Irakleio airport over alleged counterfeit documents

Hellenic Air Force receives its first Viper F-16 fighters
NEWS

Hellenic Air Force receives its first Viper F-16 fighters

Athens responds to ramping Turkish rhetoric
NEWS

Athens responds to ramping Turkish rhetoric