Some 10% of school buses checked cited for violations

As the new academic year was ushered in by Greek public schools on Monday with the customary blessing ceremony, police hit the streets looking for violations on school buses and raising safety awareness among pupils and parents.

According to a Hellenic Police (ELAS) press release, officers checked a total of 1,711 buses nationwide and reported 179 offenses, the vast majority of which (123) were for faulty tachographs, an instrument that measures the distance a vehicle has traveled and at what speed, among other data.

Five drivers were also cited for speeding, seven for not employing safety belts and four for not having seat belts at all.

In the meantime, police officers were dispatched to schools all over the country to hand out flyers as part of a new road safety campaign.