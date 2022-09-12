Young offenders can pick community service over jail time

Government officials and experts are putting the finishing touches on legislation that will allow minors convicted of less serious crimes to do community service instead of serving time in prison, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras said on Monday.

Speaking at a ministry event, Tsiaras said that the measure is seen as an important step in helping rehabilitate young offenders by giving them the opportunity to have a positive social impact.

He also announced improvements to the social, family and reintegration services available to minors, as well as a more efficient probation system.

“We have made significant inroads in reducing crime with the amendments to the Penal Code. This framework is now being completed with initiatives aimed at prevention, by upgrading the juvenile probation and social assistance services, which will supervise the community service scheme as a main or alternative sentence,” he said.