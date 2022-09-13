Lights out as Parliament sets energy saving example

The exterior lighting of the Parliament building in central Athens will not be switched on at night as part of the national effort to save energy.

By decision of Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas, the lighting on the front and sides of the building will be discontinued, while only the perimeter security lighting will remain.

At the same time, the building’s energy upgrade program is under way with a 36% reduction in energy consumption.

The program started in 2019 and is in the completion phase, regarding heating-cooling systems the installation of low-energy consumption lighting inside the building. The new external lighting is expected to be ready in 2023.