NEWS

Lights out as Parliament sets energy saving example

Lights out as Parliament sets energy saving example

The exterior lighting of the Parliament building in central Athens will not be switched on at night as part of the national effort to save energy. 

By decision of Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas, the lighting on the front and sides of the building will be discontinued, while only the perimeter security lighting will remain.

At the same time, the building’s energy upgrade program is under way with a 36% reduction in energy consumption.

The program started in 2019 and is in the completion phase, regarding heating-cooling systems the installation of low-energy consumption lighting inside the building. The new external lighting is expected to be ready in 2023.

Energy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support

Funds offsetting price surge not infinite
NEWS

Funds offsetting price surge not infinite

Curbs on energy consumption ‘not in the picture,’ says gov’t spokesman
NEWS

Curbs on energy consumption ‘not in the picture,’ says gov’t spokesman

Record electricity prices a major headache for gov’t
NEWS

Record electricity prices a major headache for gov’t

Extra €500 million in energy aid coming, PM says
NEWS

Extra €500 million in energy aid coming, PM says

Greece gets exemptions in gas agreement
ECONOMY

Greece gets exemptions in gas agreement