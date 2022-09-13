Greece receives French president’s backing over Turkey

Amid the escalating tension emanating from Ankara, French President Emmanuel Macron cited the strategic partnership agreement between Greece and France as a strong bulwark against any kind of provocation in the wider region.

“This strategic partnership will not allow any unrest in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Macron said in joint statements at the Elysee Palace in Paris with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who for his part stressed both countries are “stronger together.”

“We fully support Greece’s sovereignty,” Macron said, noting that full cooperation on foreign and defense policy and armaments is now more important in the face of challenges.

Both underscored the solid foundations that are being formed in bilateral relations, but also the particular context that requires the EU to address the multidimensional challenges it faces. The bilateral ties are encapsulated by the strategic partnership between Greece and France, signed almost a year ago, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to mutual support. Mitsotakis also sent a message to Ankara from the French capital in response to the Turkish leadership’s repeated provocative statements.

“Those who say that they will come in the night, we are waiting for them in the daylight, where it is shown who has the right and true power on his side,” he stressed, also noting the arms agreements signed with Paris. “The first Rafales are already flying in the skies, our first frigates are already being built,” Mitsotakis added. The central focus of talk was energy and the search for common ground in the EU ahead of the Informal Council in Prague on October 6 and 7.

“We agree on many issues, both on prices and on the need to multiply energy sources,” said Macron, while Mitsotakis reiterated Athens’ position for a more dynamic intervention in wholesale prices and in favor of the direct decoupling of gas prices from electricity prices. The Greek PM noted the unanimity on the need to establish regulations to minimize energy use as well as support programs to ensure individuals are not left vulnerable.

Macrons also thanked Greece for its help in dealing with the devastating fires that hit France this summer, stressing the importance of the common European mechanism for civil protection and disaster response.

The agenda of the meeting also included the war in Ukraine, migration flows and the situation in Libya.