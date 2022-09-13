Turkey ‘vows’ to continue East Med gas exploration

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu indicated on Tuesday that Ankara has no intention of giving up controversial gas exploration efforts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is our right and our duty,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying in a tweet, saying that the country “vows” to continue seismic exploration in the region.

The statement comes just hours after Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of deceit and hypocrisy, saying that Athens is trying to “exploit and distort every fact, to influence third parties with lies and slander.”