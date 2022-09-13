NEWS

Greece expresses ‘deep concern’ at Azeri-Armenian hostilities

A still image from video, released by the Armenian Defense Ministry, shows what it said to be Azerbaijani service members moving along an unidentified mountainous border area with Armenia, in this still image taken from handout footage released September 13. [Via Reuters]

“We express our deep concern over the recent hostilities at the Armenian-Azeri border, which resulted in the death of several people,” the Greek Foreign Ministry posted on Tuesday on Twitter.

“We call for an immediate de-escalation and reiterate Greece’s position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be upheld,” it added.

According to the Associated Press, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 of the country’s soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry says that Armenian forces fired on army positions in three districts of the country, the AP reported.

Diplomacy

