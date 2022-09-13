Turkish Parliament Speaker calls Greece a national threat

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop referred to Greece as a national threat in a speech with his Maltese counterpart on Tuesday.

“It is unacceptable for Greece to want to transform the Aegean Sea into a Greek lake,” he said.

“The rhetoric and provocative actions of our neighbor Greece have now become a threat to the nation of Turkey,” he said, commenting on the latest developments in the region.

The speaker stressed that there is no chance that Turkey will allow Greece to continue to supply the islands near its coastlines.

“Greece is attempting to use the Patriot and the Russian S-300 systems in obstructing us. The obstructed Turkish airplanes on a NATO mission in international airspace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean on August 22, 24, and September 1, using the S-300 to lock on,” he said again, repeating these claims that Greece has vehemently denied.

“In this view, considering that we are neighbors and NATO members, we have shown our will and decisiveness in solving these issues through negotiations, but if that does not happen, Turkey has the power to solve its problems, provocations, with any means necessary.”