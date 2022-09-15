NEWS

Modern waste management unit to replace caldera dump

The dump with arguably the planet’s best view on the island of Santorini is to become a thing of the past in a few years after the announcement by the South Aegean Regional Authority of a tender for the construction and operation of a modern waste management unit. Its purpose is to put an end to the operation of the illegal landfill in the caldera. 

The main issue of contention is the location of both the modern facility and a temporary one, which will cover the time gap between the closure of the landfill and the operation of the new unit.

Santorini currently has one of the last operating illegal landfills in the Aegean. 

Garbage has been buried for decades at an old mine, located in the caldera, near Fira. Although conditions have relatively improved compared to a decade ago, the absence of a comprehensive waste management system has tarnished the image of one of the world’s most photographed islands.

Environment

