Expert panel recommends new Covid jabs for over-60s, health professionals

Fines of 100 euros will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those over 60 who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced. [AP]

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee on Tuesday said it recommends the updated Covid-19 vaccines for people over 60 years of age and health professionals, among others.

These vaccines, which have already been received by Greece (Pfizer & Moderna) and which will begin to be administered on Wednesday, protect against both earlier strains of the coronavirus and also from the virus’ most recent mutations (ΒΑ.1, ΒΑ.4 and ΒΑ.5).

In the press conference, the panel said it also recommends the new jabs for people aged 12-59 who are suffering from underlying health issues, residents and workers in care units for the elderly or other hospices and people living with others who are immunosuppressed.

It clarified that these vaccines should only be used by people who have already completed their vaccination with the original vaccines, and three months have elapsed since they were inoculated with at least two doses.

[AMNA]