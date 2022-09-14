NEWS

Former EYP head testifies in Parliamentary Inquiry Committee

[InTime News]

Former head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) Yannis Roubatis gave a six hour testimony on Wednesday to the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee set up to investigate the wiretapping of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis. Roubatis served as head of EYP from 2015 to 2019 during the premiership of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

The testimony of former head Panagiotis Kontoleon, who resigned in the aftermath of the wiretapping scandal, will take place on Wednesday evening.

Wiretapping

