Poll: Most Turks see tension with Greece as pre-election ploy

The majority of Turks believe that the current tension between their country and Greece is connected to next year’s elections, an opinion poll published on Wednesday suggests.

Just over half (51.5%) of the respondents to the MetroPoll survey said that they felt that the tension was “an attempt to create an agenda for the elections.”

An even greater majority of respondents (64%) disagreed that there is “enmity between the Turkish and Greek peoples.”

The poll found that sentiment existed in all major parties, including the governing AKP of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his nationalist MHP allies.