NEWS

Poll: Most Turks see tension with Greece as pre-election ploy

Poll: Most Turks see tension with Greece as pre-election ploy
[Khalil Hamra/AP]

The majority of Turks believe that the current tension between their country and Greece is connected to next year’s elections, an opinion poll published on Wednesday suggests.

Just over half (51.5%) of the respondents to the MetroPoll survey said that they felt that the tension was “an attempt to create an agenda for the elections.”

An even greater majority of respondents (64%) disagreed that there is “enmity between the Turkish and Greek peoples.”

The poll found that sentiment existed in all major parties, including the governing AKP of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his nationalist MHP allies.

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish FM makes new statements on Greece
NEWS

Turkish FM makes new statements on Greece

Turkish F-16 jets conduct flyovers over Greek islets
NEWS

Turkish F-16 jets conduct flyovers over Greek islets

Rivals Turkey and Greece come together for NATO drill in Med
NEWS

Rivals Turkey and Greece come together for NATO drill in Med

Turkish Parliament Speaker calls Greece a national threat
NEWS

Turkish Parliament Speaker calls Greece a national threat

Turkish UAV flies over Kalogeroi islet
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kalogeroi islet

Turkey ‘vows’ to continue East Med gas exploration
NEWS

Turkey ‘vows’ to continue East Med gas exploration