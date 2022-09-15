NEWS

Police nab murder suspect after 21 years

File photo.

Police on Friday arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a murder committed 21 years ago.

The suspect was arrested as he tried to pass through Kakavia border crossing with Albania after police found that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The murder took place in a marble-processing business the town of Kanallaki, near Preveza, in western Greece. The suspect, an Albanian citizen, is accused of striking and fatally wounding another foreign worker with a tool. [AMNA]

Crime

