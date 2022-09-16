Russian embassy rejects ND lawmaker’s war comment

The Russian Embassy in Greece rejected a comment by a Greek Conservative lawmaker who said on television that the country is “at war” with Russia due to its support for Ukraine.

“Russia has not declared war to Greece,” the embassy tweeted, attaching a screenshot of the statement by New Democracy lawmaker and former foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis.

Speaking at a panel on ANT1 channel on Thursday evening, Bakoyannis said: “We live in extremely worrying times. We are in a country that has a specific threat from the east, in a country that is at war with Russia because of its stance towards Ukraine, in a country that receives asymmetric threats.”

“In the winter, Putin will use all his weapons, both economically and militarily and in terms of attacks against Europeans, because the spring will be very difficult for him,” she added.