NEWS

Russian embassy rejects ND lawmaker’s war comment

Russian embassy rejects ND lawmaker’s war comment
[Reuters]

The Russian Embassy in Greece rejected a comment by a Greek Conservative lawmaker who said on television that the country is “at war” with Russia due to its support for Ukraine. 

“Russia has not declared war to Greece,” the embassy tweeted, attaching a screenshot of the statement by New Democracy lawmaker and former foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis. 

Speaking at a panel on ANT1 channel on Thursday evening, Bakoyannis said: “We live in extremely worrying times. We are in a country that has a specific threat from the east, in a country that is at war with Russia because of its stance towards Ukraine, in a country that receives asymmetric threats.”

“In the winter, Putin will use all his weapons, both economically and militarily and in terms of attacks against Europeans, because the spring will be very difficult for him,” she added.

Russia Diplomacy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US
NEWS

Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US

Turkey must keep diplomatic balance for peace talks, Erdogan adviser says
NEWS

Turkey must keep diplomatic balance for peace talks, Erdogan adviser says

Mitsotakis travelling to Paris to meet Macron
NEWS

Mitsotakis travelling to Paris to meet Macron

FM marks anniversary of 9/11
NEWS

FM marks anniversary of 9/11

FM Dendias receives Latvian counterpart, says NATO agencies must respect the principles of the Alliance
NEWS

FM Dendias receives Latvian counterpart, says NATO agencies must respect the principles of the Alliance

Greek PM to visit to Qatar on Monday
NEWS

Greek PM to visit to Qatar on Monday