Protesters clash with police over campus security force

Two people were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace during scuffles between students and police forces at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki at noon on Friday.

Police said tensions rose when people participating in a protest against the introduction of university police on campuses threw bottles, eggs and other objects.

Police responded with the use of chemicals. Another three people were detained and, in response, members of student associations held a protest meeting at the Thessaloniki Police Headquarters on Monastiriou Street.

According to reports on Friday, it has been decided that the university police forces will patrol outside premises rather than inside.