Greece, Germany agree on 40 Marder tanks

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht have agreed on the transfer of 40 BMP-1 armored combat vehicles from Greece to Ukraine, which will be replaced by 40 Marder armored combat vehicles to be transferred from Germany to Greece.

The agreement was a follow-up to the decision by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Chancellor Olaf Scholz last May to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s continued aggression.

Speaking at a Bundeswehr conference, the German defense minister also said her country would provide two more multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv. Berlin, she said, has decided to deliver two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers, including 200 rockets to Ukraine.

She added that training of Ukrainian operators is expected to begin in September.