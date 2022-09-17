NEWS

Campus police will patrol outside university grounds

University police will patrol outside the campuses of the University of Athens and the National Technical University of Athens, and be accompanied by officers from nearby precincts. The decision was made during a meeting of the Civil Protection Ministry, the Hellenic Police and the rectors of four big Greek universities.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos reportedly stressed that it is not the intention of the university police to get involved in student factions’ academic events, but only to protect students, lecturers and administrative staff in case of criminal acts.

Kathimerini understands this is the next operational step for the establishment of campus police at universities. 

The government appears to be seeking a softening of the tones following the reactions to the first appearance of members of the University Protection Groups at the gates of the University of Athens and the campus in Zografou.

Security Education

