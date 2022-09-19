US Navy interested in Alexandroupoli port

The northeastern port of Alexandroupoli is fast becoming a “second Souda” – a reference to the major Greek and NATO naval base on the island of Crete.

Senior US military officials have proposed further deepening and expanding the port with a view to hosting and supplying US Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These ships play an important role in the US Navy, as they carry guided missiles and have expanded electronic warfare capabilities.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Alexandroupoli port has proved a reliable alternative to the Bosporus Strait, which Turkey closed to all warships four days after the war started. Thousands of soldiers, tanks, helicopters and other supplies for US and other NATO forces have been quickly and effectively deployed to Eastern Europe.

Longer-term, the port could be expanded to accommodate larger US vessels.