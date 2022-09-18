Busy schedule for Dendias at the UN this week

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travels to New York on Sunday to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Dendias will meet several officials, alone and with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to a schedule published by the Foreign Ministry, on Monday Dendias is scheduled to meet Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi; hold a tripartite meeting with his Armenian and Cypriot counterparts, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ioannis Kasoulides, and then with Kasoulides alone; have meetings with the leadership of the American Jewish Committee, the General Assembly President, Csaba Korosi and the Foreign Minister of Cape Verde, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares. He will also attend a meeting of all EU Foreign Ministers.

On Tuesday, Dendias will attend the General Assembly opening, hold a tripartite meeting with Kasoulides and Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry and hold separate meetings with the foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority, Riyad Al-Maliki, Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, Chad, Mahamat Zene Cherif and Rwanda, Vincent Biruta.

On Wednesday, Dendias will meet the foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez Gil, and Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith; attend a high-level meeting on “Preventing FSO Safer Tanker Spill in the Red Sea” hosted by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra; meet with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Erika Mouynes.

On Thursday, Dendias will have meetings with: the Foreign Ministers of Moldova, Nicu Popescu; North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani; Madagascar, Richard James Randriamandrato; Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug; the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland; and India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He will then take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum, meet with the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Reem Al Hashimy and attend the Transatlantic Dinner with the participation of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Finally, on Friday, Dendias will have separate meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Tanzania, Liberata Mulamula, Philippines, Enrique Manalo, Palau, Gustav Aitaro and attend a working lunch of the Foreign Ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process.

“In the context of the above-mentioned meetings, apart from topics pertaining to the strengthening of bilateral relations, issues of regional and global interest, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the energy crisis, developments in North Africa, the South-Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, as well as the promotion of the Greek candidacy for a seat on the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term, our candidacy for the Human Rights Council for the 2028-30 term and the Presidency of the UN General Assembly in 2035, will be discussed. A number of bilateral agreements are scheduled to be signed, as well,” the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.