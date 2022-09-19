NEWS

President attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday which was followed by an event hosted by the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.

“Queen Elizabeth, during her long reign, served her country with exemplary dedication. She secured stability for the United Kingdom and established its relations with the Commonwealth and the rest of the world, becoming the point of reference for the country’s journey from the Second World War to today,” said Sakellaropoulou. “The many prominent expressions of love and respect by the British people seen on the streets of London will accompany her forever.”

The president also attended a ceremony on Sunday hosted by King Charles III for all heads of states and other official guests attending the funeral.

